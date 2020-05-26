AUBURN — Nancy Marie Masotto Vivenzio, 95, the wife of the late Frederick P. Vivenzio, formally of Adams Avenue, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Commons on St. Anthony.
Nancy was born on March 5, 1925 and was a lifelong resident of Auburn. She was a 1943 graduate of Auburn’s West High School and retired from the New York Telephone Company after 32 years of faithful service. Nancy was a parishioner of Sacred Heart & St. Ann's Church and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, eye-catching fashions and pride in her family.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandra J. Keim (David), of Syracuse, Susan L. Conway (John), of Auburn and Pamela V. Bowman (Scott), of Connecticut; three grandchildren, Jake Conway (Julie), of Rochester, Taylre L. Conway, of Auburn and Dylan G. Bowman, of Connecticut; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Nancy Wasileski, of Auburn; two sisters, Jo Coleman, of Auburn and Toni (Robert) Calhoun, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
