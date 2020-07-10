× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Shurtleff Boedicker

Aug. 7, 1937 — June 22, 2020

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Nancy Shurtleff Boedicker passed away in Winter Park, Florida, Monday, June 22, 2020 of natural causes. She was born Aug. 7, 1937 in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

Nancy attended Syracuse University and lived in Auburn and Syracuse before moving to Florida in 1998. She owned and operated the weight loss business "Diet Workshop" in Central New York from 1982 until 1992.

She loved all sports, enjoyed playing golf and remained an avid Syracuse University basketball and football fan.

Nancy always enjoyed the holiday times and birthdays with the family and especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, William J. Boedicker; son, Michael S. Brannigan; grandchildren: Sarah Anna (Michael), Michael J. Brannigan, Kassie McGrath (Paul), Kristin Daly (Greg), Kelly Brannigan, Bobby Brannigan. Great-grandchildren: Nathan Anna, Wyatt Anna, Ellery McGrath, Avery McGrath, Lola Daly, Brynn Daly; a sister, Marilyn MacAllister and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, George and Alice Shurtleff, a son, Mark Brannigan, and a sister, Beverly Anderson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY.

