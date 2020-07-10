Nancy Shurtleff Boedicker
Aug. 7, 1937 — June 22, 2020
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Nancy Shurtleff Boedicker passed away in Winter Park, Florida, Monday, June 22, 2020 of natural causes. She was born Aug. 7, 1937 in Middleborough, Massachusetts.
Nancy attended Syracuse University and lived in Auburn and Syracuse before moving to Florida in 1998. She owned and operated the weight loss business "Diet Workshop" in Central New York from 1982 until 1992.
She loved all sports, enjoyed playing golf and remained an avid Syracuse University basketball and football fan.
Nancy always enjoyed the holiday times and birthdays with the family and especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, William J. Boedicker; son, Michael S. Brannigan; grandchildren: Sarah Anna (Michael), Michael J. Brannigan, Kassie McGrath (Paul), Kristin Daly (Greg), Kelly Brannigan, Bobby Brannigan. Great-grandchildren: Nathan Anna, Wyatt Anna, Ellery McGrath, Avery McGrath, Lola Daly, Brynn Daly; a sister, Marilyn MacAllister and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, George and Alice Shurtleff, a son, Mark Brannigan, and a sister, Beverly Anderson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.