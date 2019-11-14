DANIELSVILLE, Pa. — Naomi Belle Slater Bevier, 94, a former resident of Moravia, N.Y., and recently Danielsville, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem, Pa.
Naomi was born June 19, 1925 in Marcellus, N.Y., a daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle Sevier Slater Sr. She attended nursing school and C.C.B.I. in Syracuse and had been employed as a secretary for TRW in Union Springs and previously had been working for SCM and Crescent Corset. She had a fondness for animals, flowers, and food, especially ice cream. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses of the Groton, N.Y. Congregation and Northampton, Pa. Congregation.
She was the widow of Robert E. Bevier who died in March 1997. Together they operated a farm on Rockefeller Road, Moravia.
Naomi is survived by her three children, Phillip Bevier, of Moravia, Ruth (Bruce) Pulcifer, of Tolleson, Ariz., and Esther (Joseph) Brazil, of Danielsville, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a few great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Goodwin Mecca, of Mattydale, Emeline Peters, of Baldwinsville, Virginia Cuyle, of Marcellus, and Linda O’Brien, of Cato; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Roy Slater Jr.; two sisters, Irene Pawlina and Rosemarie Smith; and two grandchildren, Judah John Brazil and Crystal Bevier.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY. Burial will be in Owasco Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday preceding the funeral service.
Contributions may be made to World Wide Work-Blue Creek Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Cortland, NY.
