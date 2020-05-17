AUBURN — Natalie H. Coleman, 85, of Auburn, died Monday, May 11, 2020, following an extended illness.
She was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Alex and Anna Olenik Horbal. She was formerly employed by Cayuga County, retiring from the Cayuga County Office for the Aging. She was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church, and a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the St. Mary’s Society of the Church. For many years she served as an election worker in the town of Throop and was a former member of the Throop Fire Department Auxiliary.
“Nat” loved cooking or baking her Ukrainian treats, and working in her yard. She valued her faith as well as helping others through her personal and professional life. She loved her family and truly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She leaves behind her husband, Paul (Bob) Coleman, of Auburn; her daughter, Maryanne (Christopher) Ross, of Clay, and her sons, Robert (Rosemary), of Plymouth, Minn., and Scott (Lisa), of John’s Creek, Ga. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Ryan and Meghan Ross, Amanda Putman and Mitchell Coleman, Sarah Schumacher, Rebecca McInerney and Alyssa Coleman; six great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Doreen Collin, of Denton, Texas; four nieces and one nephew.
She was predeceased by her sister, Stephanie Haluska.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at Buckley Landing; as well as to Fr. Vasyl Colopelnic for their care and compassion.
Funeral services were private, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to SS. Peter and Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.