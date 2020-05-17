× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Natalie H. Coleman, 85, of Auburn, died Monday, May 11, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Alex and Anna Olenik Horbal. She was formerly employed by Cayuga County, retiring from the Cayuga County Office for the Aging. She was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church, and a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the St. Mary’s Society of the Church. For many years she served as an election worker in the town of Throop and was a former member of the Throop Fire Department Auxiliary.

“Nat” loved cooking or baking her Ukrainian treats, and working in her yard. She valued her faith as well as helping others through her personal and professional life. She loved her family and truly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves behind her husband, Paul (Bob) Coleman, of Auburn; her daughter, Maryanne (Christopher) Ross, of Clay, and her sons, Robert (Rosemary), of Plymouth, Minn., and Scott (Lisa), of John’s Creek, Ga. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Ryan and Meghan Ross, Amanda Putman and Mitchell Coleman, Sarah Schumacher, Rebecca McInerney and Alyssa Coleman; six great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Doreen Collin, of Denton, Texas; four nieces and one nephew.