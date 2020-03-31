AUBURN — Nellie M. Keogan, 75, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at the Commons on St. Anthony.
Nellie was born in Auburn on Nov. 7, 1944, to the late Clarence and Phoebe Waldron Clark. She enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Gary) Anthony; her sons, Robert Sweeney, Dennis (Patty) Sweeney, Brian Sweeney, and Scott (Christine) Sweeney; her sisters, Betty Dann, Georgia Tracy, and Nancy Clark; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Nellie was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael V. Keogan.
Per Nellie’s wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
