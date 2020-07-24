× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas A. Milillo

Feb. 20, 1931 — July 21, 2020

AUBURN — Nicholas A. Milillo passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

Nick was born in Auburn on Feb. 20, 1931 to Steven and Consiglia (Tanzella) Milillo. He was a Korean War veteran, having proudly served our country in the U.S. Naval Airforce. Nick retired from General Motors in Syracuse in 1986 after more than 27 years of service as a toolroom engineer. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 1776 and the Mariner/Marlin Association.

Nick enjoyed bird-watching from his home on Owasco Lake, with his special four-legged friend, Gizmo. He was an avid sports fan, with special devotion to his New York Yankees. He often shared childhood stories of traveling to Yankee Stadium to see them play. Nick cherished the time spent with his family and will be sadly missed by everyone. His kindness and strength will always be an inspiration.

He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas F. (Nico), his brother, Joseph, his sister, Rose DePasquale, and his parents.