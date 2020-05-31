Nicholas P. 'Nikolai' Pidlypchak Jr.

Born in Auburn, Nick graduated from Union Springs High School, class of 1999 and attended Bard College. During most of his adult life, he worked in the restaurant and hospitality business. Prior to leaving the area, he was employed at various restaurants in central New York. Nick was very talented and artistic. He enjoyed creative writing and artwork in all forms of media and was an avid fan of outer space and science fiction movies. His interest and affinity for them motivated him to become a cartoonist concentrating on that form of entertainment. Even producing his own comics. Nick was an animal lover and he was always motivated to protect the animals of this world, and chose to devote much of his time to provide them aid and care.