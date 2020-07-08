Nicola 'Nick' A. Falcicchio
July 6, 2020
AUBURN — Nicola "Nick" A. Falcicchio, 95, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Nick was the son of the late Francesco and Guilia Acovelli Falcicchio. He served in the US Army during WWII where he met the love of his life Livia when he was stationed in Washington D.C. He and Livia were married for 68 years. He was a lifetime resident of Auburn where he loved to serve his community. He was the last of a rare breed. A gentleman. Always with a kind word and smile on his face. He had a life well lived. Nick worked as the foreman for Dunn and McCarthy for 15 years and as a foreman for Simplex Manufacturers until he retired. He was proud to be asked to go on the Honor Flight #3 on April 2014 to Washington D.C.
He is survived by: Son: Anthony L. Falcicchio and his wife, Kristin, of Auburn; Daughter: Linda R. Littlejohn and her husband, Dan, of Union Springs; Grandson: Erik Falcicchio and his fiance', Clara Robinson, of Auburn. In addition to his parents Mr. Falcicchio was predeceased by his wife Livia in 2013; sisters, Rose Netti, Mary Netti, Chris Devoe and Kate Falcicchio and brother, Tom Falicchio.
Due to current conditions a funeral service will be held at privately for the family. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation Honor Flight of Syracuse, P.O. Box 591, Syracuse, NY 13209 or to the charity of your choice in honor of Nicola A. Falcicchio. Brew Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
