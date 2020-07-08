AUBURN — Nicola "Nick" A. Falcicchio, 95, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Nick was the son of the late Francesco and Guilia Acovelli Falcicchio. He served in the US Army during WWII where he met the love of his life Livia when he was stationed in Washington D.C. He and Livia were married for 68 years. He was a lifetime resident of Auburn where he loved to serve his community. He was the last of a rare breed. A gentleman. Always with a kind word and smile on his face. He had a life well lived. Nick worked as the foreman for Dunn and McCarthy for 15 years and as a foreman for Simplex Manufacturers until he retired. He was proud to be asked to go on the Honor Flight #3 on April 2014 to Washington D.C.