Nikolai StPierre

Niko will be loved and forever missed by his parents, Morgan Willis and John StPierre; maternal grandfather, Scott Willis; paternal grandparents, Michael and Lesa StPierre; uncles, Chris Willis and Kevin StPierre; maternal great grandparents, Gary and Jean Willis; paternal great grandmother, Mary Ellen StPierre; several cousins and great aunts and uncles.

I will always be your baby. Our hearts joined by love. Perfect as an Angel. I am watching from Above. Remember me with Joy. Smile Bright and Wide. One Day we will meet again. Your Niko Angel in the Sky.