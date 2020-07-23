Nikolai StPierre
Nikolai Michael StPierre

July 12, 2020

AUBURN — Nikolai Michael StPierre received his Angel Wings on July 12, 2020.

Niko will be loved and forever missed by his parents, Morgan Willis and John StPierre; maternal grandfather, Scott Willis; paternal grandparents, Michael and Lesa StPierre; uncles, Chris Willis and Kevin StPierre; maternal great grandparents, Gary and Jean Willis; paternal great grandmother, Mary Ellen StPierre; several cousins and great aunts and uncles.

Niko is predeceased by his great-grandfathers, John G. StPierre and Henry Strusz.

I will always be your baby. Our hearts joined by love. Perfect as an Angel. I am watching from Above. Remember me with Joy. Smile Bright and Wide. One Day we will meet again. Your Niko Angel in the Sky.

Please visit whitechapelfh.com to leave condolences for the family.

