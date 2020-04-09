Norbert T. Schmitt

Norbert was born in Rose City, Michigan, September 21, 1924, the son of farmers. There he spent his first 5 years of his life, and often recalled memories of the large fish in the stream on the farm. When his father grew frustrated with the poor sandy soils of Northern Michigan, they moved to King Ferry, NY to rent a dairy farm on the fertile soils of Southern Cayuga County. Norbert attended a one room schoolhouse and later graduated from King Ferry Central School. In 1943 the family purchased the dairy farm on Poplar Ridge Road in the Town of Venice. There Norbert with his father milked a herd of Ayrshire cows, cash cropped beans and custom harvested for other farms. Shortly after high school Norbert briefly considered working in the greenhouse industry, after visiting a family member in Florida. He realized though his heart was really in working the home farm and especially working with cows. Eventually the herd was converted to Holsteins. Norbert’s fundamental approach to breeding and nutrition allowed him to develop cows that achieved production levels that were uncommon for that time. Receiving numerous recognitions and awards from Eastern AI Cooperative and Dairylea (now known as Dairy Farmers of America.) Norbert’s philosophy on cow nutrition carried over to his own nutrition and brought many vitamin and mineral supplements to line the kitchen counter and numerous lectures on what foods were bad for your health! Although cookies and ice cream daily were okay for everyone! When Norbert wasn’t working, he was an avid bowler, bowling on teams for many years, developing friendships with men from all over the area. Norbert was active in Farm Bureau, served as a volunteer with the Poplar Ridge Fire Department and the Instant Aid Ambulance Service.