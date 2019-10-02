AUBURN — Oren Brooks, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at The Commons on St. Anthony.
He was born in Bereah, Fla., and had resided most of his life in the Auburn area. Oren was a retired U.S. Navy veteran having served our country honorably from 1950-1970. He received numerous honors and medals while serving during the Korean War. Upon retiring from the Navy, he would continue to work for almost 20 more years in the U.S. Postal Service. Oren cherished the almost 60 years together with his late wife, Annabelle (Barbaro) Brooks. Oren was a quiet, good hearted gentleman that will be sadly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Cosmo “Gus” Barbaro and his wife, Charlotte, of Edinboro, Pa.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A service with the Rev. Louis Vasile will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded.
To plant a tree in memory of Oren Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.