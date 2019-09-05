CAMILLUS — Patricia A. (Coleman) Holzhauer, 79, of Camillus, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
She was born in 1940 and lived most of her life in Auburn before moving to Camillus in 2008. Pat was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and attended Nazareth College. She was a teacher at St. Mary’s School in Auburn for a short time and even while busy raising six children, she ran a babysitting business from home where all the kids affectionately knew her as “Pat.” She volunteered throughout her years in Auburn, serving as president of the Auburn Little League, on the board of Auburn Babe Ruth and volunteered regularly at Literacy Volunteers and Matthew House. Patricia also volunteered and worked for a short time at the E. John Gavras Center. Upon moving to Camillus, she volunteered at the Rescue Mission and became a regular volunteer at Meals on Wheels and St. Camillus, where the residents looked forward to her twice-weekly visits with her therapy dog, Abby and then Max. Pat was a strong, kind-hearted woman who loved life. A polio survivor, she had a tremendous appetite for life, always enjoying every moment with her family, friends and of course, Max.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, William and Josephine Coleman; grandson, Kevin Hickey; golden retriever, Abby; and her beloved husband of 44 years, H. William Holzhauer.
Pat is survived by her children, Bill (Susan) Holzhauer, Michelle Hickey, Daniel (Brandi) Holzhauer, and Mark (Sarah) Holzhauer, all of Camillus, Donna (Mike) Whitman, of Florida, and Caryn (Francis) Daher, of Clay; beloved companion, her golden retriever, Max; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, William J. Coleman Jr., Sharon Coleman, Richard (Karen) Coleman, and Gary (Joanne) Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in St. Patrick’s Church, 216 North Lowell Ave., Syracuse. Pat will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Pat’s name to Meals on Wheels, 4600 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13219 or to The Centers at St. Camillus, 813 Fay Road, Syracuse, NY 13219.
