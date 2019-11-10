AUBURN — Patricia Ann Kuzniar, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the Finger Lakes Center of Living.
Patty was born in Auburn on March 13, 1940, to the late Ann Rogalski Kuzniar. She was a graduate of East High School in Auburn and CCBI in Syracuse. She was employed as a medical secretary at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse and retired from Auburn Community Hospital as a medical transcriptionist. Patty was a quiet and humble person. She was an avid cross stitcher and enjoyed many outings with her family. She had a love for animals and was particularly fond of her pet dog, “Jazzy.” She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth Church and a member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the Polish Falconettes Nest 430 and the Polish Home.
Surviving is her loving family, Barbara (Daniel) Barski; her godson, Frank (Joyce) Barski, and their son, Nathan; David Barski and his sons, Eric, and Jaxson; also several cousins.
Calling hours for Patty will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Hyacinth Church. A Mass of Christian burial will take place immediately after the calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Hyacinth Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Patty.
Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Patty’s hospice caregivers, especially her hospice nurse, Norma for the care and compassion they provided during her extended illness and Finger Lakes Center for Living, caregivers they provided her in her final days.
