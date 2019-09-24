AUBURN — Patricia D. Kricks, 78, of East Lake Road, Auburn, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home.
Patricia was born in Syracuse, to the daughter of the late Leo and Evelyn Bronner Purcell. Patricia worked over the years in the credit department for the Addis Co., Fleet Bank as a teller and as a senior sales manager for S & K Men’s Clothing. Patricia enjoyed her travel with her family to Europe, but especially to Italy.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristin Whitehouse and her husband, William; brother, Michael Purcell and his wife, Linda; mother-in-law and caregiver, Rita Kricks; grandchildren, Jessica and Shannon Guido; one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Kricks who died on May 24, 2014; sister, Rita Gorman and her husband, Bill, and father-in-law, Helmut Kricks.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a memorial service to follow at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Patricia Kricks.
