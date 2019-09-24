MORAVIA — Patricia J. Scavone, 83, of Moravia, died Sept. 23, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Scavone. Pat was the founder of Scavone’s Tax Service and spent many years serving her customers in the tax office.
Born in Allentown, Pa. on Jan. 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth (Osmun) Shea.
She is survived by her son, Phillip S. Scavone (Ann Marashian); daughters, Natalie R. Scavone, and Colleen L. Fitts (Gregory); stepdaughters, Mary Kay (Reggie) Henderson, and Betty R. Stephens; sister, Alice Bowman; brothers, Patrick (Mary) Shea, and Joseph (Donna) Jordan, and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Phillip S. Scavone Jr., Alicia Scavone, Asa I. Fitts, Jakob C. Fitts, Jarod T. Fitts, Nathan Henderson, Richard L. Henderson, Lisa Meyers, Rikki (Faye) Nelson, Kevin (April) Stephens, and Galadriel Stephens, and several great-grandchildren.
To celebrate her unique life, friends and family are invited between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, with a service to follow. Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019, in Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery on White Road, Moravia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Home Stretch Dog Haven, Inc., in Moravia or an animal rescue of your choice.
