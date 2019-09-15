{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia M. Riley

AUBURN — Patricia M. Riley, 78, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, at her home in Auburn, surrounded by the love of her family.

Patricia was predeceased by her partner of many years, Rodney J. Clarke.

Surviving are her children, William Valletta Jr., Patsy Ast (Stephen), Mark Valletta (Tracy), Stacy Benesch (Steve), Scott Clarke (Michelle), and Sean Clarke; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom were the joy of her life.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the greatest gift to our mother would be to spend the day with those you cherish, your loved ones, family and friends, as that is what was most precious to her.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

