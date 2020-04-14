× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEEDSPORT — Patricia McPeak Ely, 76, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 10, 2020, at home.

Born in Syracuse, Pat was the daughter of James and Alice Moore McPeak. She was the widow of Charles H. Ely Sr. who died in 2007.

Surviving are two sons, Charles (Petie) Ely Jr., of Ladson, S.C., and Timothy Ely, of Weedsport, and her sister, Katherine McPeak, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Latham.

A private Committal and burial service will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles, with the Rev. John DeLorenzo officiating.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com

