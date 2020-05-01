Patrick M. Shutter

VERNON — Patrick Michael Shutter passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in 1994, he was a 2013 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School in Aurora, NY.
With a fantastic sense of humor, a precocious smile, and a gentle soul, Patrick found solace and acceptance working with his grandfather and fellow horsemen at Vernon Downs. His interest in others, his huge hugs, and his sense of humor made the world a brighter place; his compassion for animals and his kind, open heart are his legacy. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his brothers, traveling with his friends and family, and swimming in Cayuga Lake. He liked to cook, play basketball, go to the movies, play cards, golf, landscaping and watching his youngest brother and cousins play hockey. He was a chatterbox, and was always game for any activity a person could find. He delighted in the successes of others, and always rooted for the under-dog.
Patrick is part of a large extended family, and is survived by his mother, Rachel DeBois (Anthony Marsit) and his step-father, John DeBois; by his siblings, Jonathan and Dana DeBois; his grandparents, Dennis and Rosemary Lacey; and several special cousins, including Conor, Aidan, Bridget, Deirdre, and Maggie Hastings; ahis aunt, Monica Lacey; second and third cousins, great aunts and great uncles — there are too many to name, and he was loved by them all.
Due to COVID-19, there are no services presently scheduled, though a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrick’s name to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon, NY, where online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
