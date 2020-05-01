Patrick M. Shutter

With a fantastic sense of humor, a precocious smile, and a gentle soul, Patrick found solace and acceptance working with his grandfather and fellow horsemen at Vernon Downs. His interest in others, his huge hugs, and his sense of humor made the world a brighter place; his compassion for animals and his kind, open heart are his legacy. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his brothers, traveling with his friends and family, and swimming in Cayuga Lake. He liked to cook, play basketball, go to the movies, play cards, golf, landscaping and watching his youngest brother and cousins play hockey. He was a chatterbox, and was always game for any activity a person could find. He delighted in the successes of others, and always rooted for the under-dog.