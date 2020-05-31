AUBURN — Paul E. Smith, 94, of Auburn, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Mr. Smith was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late John David and Mildred Warner Smith. Paul was a former employee of ALCO, retiring in 1982 after 32 years of service. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. He was an active member of St. Nicholas Church, and a former member of the church counsel. He was a member of the St. Nicholas War Veterans.
Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul E. Smith II and Margaret; his grandson, Michael and Danielle Smith; and great-grandchildren, Hailee and Alex Smith.
He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Kapcha Smith, in November 2012.
Funeral services were private; burial was in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Half Acre.
Contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
Arrangements were by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
