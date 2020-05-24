Paul H. Hudson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Paul Hudson, 52, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Paul was born in Auburn, the son of Paul Hudson and Bonita Baker. He graduated from Auburn High School and received his associate’s degree from Oswego State. He was the owner and operator of his own lawn and house maintenance company.

Surviving Paul is his daughter and love of his life, Alaina; mother, Bonita Baker and step-father, Dominick Balistreri; father, Paul Hudson and step-mother, Lynn; sister, Krista; several aunts, uncles, one nephew, cousins, and many friends.

Paul was predeceased by his sister, Melissa on May 20, 1989; maternal and paternal grandparents and several uncles.

There will be no calling hours for Paul. Funeral services and burial will be private due to restrictions placed upon us during this time. A celebration of life will be held in honor of him at a later date.

Please consider memorial contributions to the Alaina Hudson Educational Fund, c/o Bonita Baker, Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence, light a candle or plant a tree.

