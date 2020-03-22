Paul L. Piwinski

Paul was born in Auburn on June 14, 1934, to the late Stanley and Elizabeth Herrick Piwinski. He graduated from Holy Family High School and was a communicant of Holy Family Church. Paul was employed as a New York State police officer and an investigator for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation before his retirement. He was a member of the Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, and the Highland Golf Course. He enjoyed fishing and spending many winters in Florida with his wife, Ramola. During that time they made many wonderful friendships. Above all, Paul cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.