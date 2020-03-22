Paul L. Piwinski
AUBURN — Paul L. Piwinski, 85, of Auburn, passed away March 19, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Paul was born in Auburn on June 14, 1934, to the late Stanley and Elizabeth Herrick Piwinski. He graduated from Holy Family High School and was a communicant of Holy Family Church. Paul was employed as a New York State police officer and an investigator for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation before his retirement. He was a member of the Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, and the Highland Golf Course. He enjoyed fishing and spending many winters in Florida with his wife, Ramola. During that time they made many wonderful friendships. Above all, Paul cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ramola Rickley Piwinski; his daughter, Elizabeth (David) Tripp; his sons, Dana (Laureene) Piwinski and Joseph (Elizabeth) Piwinski; his sister, Margaret Stuhlreyer; his brother, James (Patricia) Piwinski; his sister-in-law, Cheryl (Daniel) Martin; his grandchildren, David Piwinski, Mary Walsh, Kristen and Michael Piwinski, and Jessica and Stephen Tripp; his great-granddaughters, Norah and Maeve Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Paul was predeceased by his nephew, Scott Piwinski.

A funeral service will be held privately for the family with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Holy Family Church, Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

