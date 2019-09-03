Paul William Koenig, 102, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Mr. Koenig was born in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Charles Koenig and Emogene Miller Koenig. After graduation from Clyde Central School in 1936, he attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in engineering in 1940. He was hired by General Electric where he worked until his retirement at age 78. During his career he developed inventions that resulted in numerous patents.
Mr. Koenig was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a passion for building and flying model airplanes.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy DeHaven Koenig. Mr. Koenig leaves behind his daughters, Sandra Carr, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Paulette Ball, of Wolcott, N.Y.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and his life companion, Dorothy Sciortino.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.