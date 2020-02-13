Pauline M. (Callea) Costello

AUBURN — Pauline Costello, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, three months shy of her 96th birthday.

Pauline was born May 19, 1924 in Auburn, to Joseph and Mary (Zucchero) Callea. Pauline worked for many years at Auburn Nursing Home where she retired from. Pauline loved to spend time with her family; she loved shopping, scratching scratch offs, but most of all, the casino.

Surviving Pauline are her children, Linda (Edward) LaDouce, Michael (Anne) Costello, Paula (Robert) Jones, and William (Sara) Costello; grandchildren, Jena, Michael, Mathew, Kristi, Greg, Jesse, Katie, Joel, Casey, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Adisen, Michael, Sarah, Liam, Maeve, Colbie, Baylee, Boston, Braxton, Vivianna, Vanson, Connor, Anthony, Lily, Medow, River, Max, and Henry. Pauline would have been a great-great-grandmother in July to Brynlee Pauline. Pauline is also survived by her cousin, Erna DiMatteo; her sisters-in-law, Claira Rusin and Jean Callea; and her adopted daughter, Terri Cuddeback.

Pauline was predeceased by her husband, William “Whitey” Costello; her parents and siblings.