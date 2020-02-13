Pauline M. (Callea) Costello

AUBURN — Pauline Costello, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, three months shy of her 96th birthday.
Pauline was born May 19, 1924 in Auburn, to Joseph and Mary (Zucchero) Callea. Pauline worked for many years at Auburn Nursing Home where she retired from. Pauline loved to spend time with her family; she loved shopping, scratching scratch offs, but most of all, the casino.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving Pauline are her children, Linda (Edward) LaDouce, Michael (Anne) Costello, Paula (Robert) Jones, and William (Sara) Costello; grandchildren, Jena, Michael, Mathew, Kristi, Greg, Jesse, Katie, Joel, Casey, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Adisen, Michael, Sarah, Liam, Maeve, Colbie, Baylee, Boston, Braxton, Vivianna, Vanson, Connor, Anthony, Lily, Medow, River, Max, and Henry. Pauline would have been a great-great-grandmother in July to Brynlee Pauline. Pauline is also survived by her cousin, Erna DiMatteo; her sisters-in-law, Claira Rusin and Jean Callea; and her adopted daughter, Terri Cuddeback.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband, William “Whitey” Costello; her parents and siblings.
Friends and family may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in St. Francis Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. Fleming, N.Y.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.
Service information
3:00PM-6:00PM
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.