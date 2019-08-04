AUBURN — Pauline M. (Franceschelli) LeGrett, 87, formerly of 13 Madison Ave., Auburn, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Aug. 2, 2019, at Finger Lakes Center For Living.
She was born in Geneva, the daughter of the late Rocco and Rose Delizio Franceschelli, and had been an Auburn resident for most of her life. She was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and a member of its Sacred Heart Society. Pauline cherished the times spent with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, baking, and crocheting. While residing at Westminster Manor within the last year, Pauline made many new friends with whom she enjoyed playing bingo.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Carey) Phillips Jr. and Mark (Linda) Phillips, all of Auburn; four grandchildren, Crystal (Fabian) Ferrera, Michele (David) Yeackel, Laura (William) Dean, and Ryan Phillips; two great-granddaughters, Gianna and Adrianna and very soon to be third great-granddaughter, Vivienne; two brothers, Anthony Franceschelli and Henry “Hank” (Helene) Franceschelli; stepson, Ralph (Judith) LeGrett; several step-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband, August LeGrett; a brother, Santo “Woody” Franceschelli; and stepchildren, Frank LeGrett and Catherine Ramirez.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. (today) Sunday with services to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A private graveside service for family will be held Monday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Pauline’s memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church, c/o Sacred Heart Society, Clark Street, Auburn, NY 13021.
