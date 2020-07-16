Pauline 'Paula' Tanchak Holmes
July 13, 2020
AUBURN — Pauline "Paula" Tanchak Holmes, 90, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Pauline was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Berdy Tanchak. Following high school she attended secretarial school, working as such in her earlier years. She was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Stephen Russo, of Franklin, Virginia; her granddaughters: Valerie and Julie; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 48 years Floyd Holmes in 2004, three sisters and one brother.
Private services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
