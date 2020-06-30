Pauline (Polly) M. Hutchinson
July 21, 1936 — June 27, 2020
OWASCO — Pauline (Polly) M. Hutchinson, 83, of Owasco, passed away on June 27, 2020 following a brief illness. Polly was born on July 21, 1936 and grew up in Rutherford, New Jersey. She attended Keuka College and later returned to Cayuga Community College to complete her nursing degree. Polly worked briefly as an R.N. at Auburn Memorial Hospital, before taking a job as a school nurse in the Skaneateles Central School District. She loved working with children and enjoyed a 21-year career with the district, prior to her retirement in 1998.
Polly loved spending time with her family and was a kind, caring, giving person to everyone she met. She was very social and the first person to volunteer to help someone in need. Polly often took friends to church, medical appointments, social outings, etc. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, having served on the nursery school board and frequently as an usher.
Polly was also a longtime member of the Owasco Yacht Club, and enjoyed many years of boating with her late husband and friends on Owasco Lake, in the 1000 Islands, and in the British Virgin Islands. She was also involved with the Auburn Community Players in the 1970s, sewing costumes and taking on small roles in musicals. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the Caribbean, playing bridge and volunteering at the Thrift Shop at Willard Chapel, the proceeds of which supported hospice care.
Polly was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2002. She is survived by her longtime companion, George Tehan and his family; her children, Richard (Peg) Hutchinson, Jr., Nancy (Art) Bradstreet, Dana (Chris) Hutchinson, and Jeff (Olivia) Hutchinson; her sister, Nancy Granborg; her grandchildren, Bryan, Amanda, Sara, Nick, Aaron, Hannah and Hailey; her niece, several nephews, and many friends.
The family wishes to express its thanks to the many friends who offered their support over the past several weeks and to the caregivers who attended to our Mom's needs as her health declined. We are truly grateful.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St. in Auburn. All people attending must wear a mask and social distancing must be maintained. Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service for family will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Polly's memory may be directed to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr. Auburn, NY 13021 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St. Auburn, NY 13021.
