× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEDSPORT — Penalyn “Penny” J. Hobart, 78, of Weedsport, passed away on May 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family.

Penny was born in Flushing, N.Y., to the late Richard and Alida LaForce. While raised in central New York, as a teenager she spent winters in Florida and graduated from Miami Edison High School. Following her graduation, Penny completed secretarial school at Charron Williams. It was in Miami where Penny met and married Merrill (Mel) Hobart on May 24, 1961. They returned to central New York and made Weedsport their home in 1967.

In addition to raising a family, Penny worked in local retail, at such classics as W.T. Grant & Co., Whitman’s Hardware Store and Sandy’s Stop & Shop. In the decade leading up to her retirement, she was employed as a convenience store manager. Penny’s smile greeted the early morning customers at The Pit Stop and Jordan Mini-Mart.