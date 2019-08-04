AUBURN — Peter P. Dec Jr., 65, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by loving family.
Mr. Dec was born in Auburn, to the late Peter and Jean (Swietoniowski) Dec.
Petey was a communicant of St. Hyacinth Church, member of the SAL American Legion - SK Post #1324, 23 year member of the Ukrainian National Club; also serving as trustee for several years, and was a member of the Falcon Sportsman Club. Being an avid musician – Petey was also a member of Nightfall, Alibi and the Sunkings. He was a die-hard Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees fan. He was a local childhood Cottage Street Rat, and an Honorary Chase Street Bulldog later in life. He also loved boating, and golf (especially with his favorite duo K&K).
Petey is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Catherine (Reffue) Dec; his beloved daughter, Gretchen (Dec) Davision; son-in-law, Bradford Davison; and new granddaughter, Miss Scarlette Johanna Davison; his brother, David Dec (Martha), and sister-in-law, Doe Dec. “UP” is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his brother, Paul Dec.
A memorial Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, in St. Hyacinth’s Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. In accordance with Petey’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pete Dec can be made to Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021; the Throop Volunteer Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021, or to a charity of choice.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.
Arrangements are with Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.