× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peter Swank

June 1, 1963 — June 24, 2020

AUBURN — Peter Swank, 57, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Peter was born in Auburn on June 1, 1963, to the late Vincent E. and Shirley Derby Swank. Peter was a hard worker, he never missed a day and always gave his all. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed playing golf and pool. Peter was a collector of Swords and loved Game of Thrones.

Peter is survived by his daughter, Christine Swank; his sisters Sandra (Bryan) St. Clair and Anne (Louie) Trexler; his brother, Raymond Swank; two granddaughters, Elise and Ella; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brother, Kevin E. Swank in 2011.

Per Pete's wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.

Donations in Memory of Peter may be made to his daughter to off set funeral expenses, Christine Swank 108 Kenmont Street Aiken SC 29801.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc. Auburn

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Swank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.