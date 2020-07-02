× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philip Cefaratti

June 29, 2020

AUBURN — Philip Cefaratti, 82, formerly of Richardson Avenue, Auburn passed away peacefully, Monday, June 29, 2020 in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife at his side.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Philip and Mary (Pace) Cefaratti. Phil was a very devoted Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church. He graduated from West High School, class of 1956 and would serve our country in the National Guard for several years. He worked previously for the former Mutual Candy Company and Auburn Police Department. Phil was a very talented and skilled carpenter, having made many custom pieces of furniture. Phil also enjoyed watching baseball and Western movies.

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 52 years, Carol (Serchia) Cefaratti of Auburn; sister-in-law, Yolanda Malandruccolo and Max Gentile; four nieces, JoAnne (Jack) Matson, Mary Ellen (John) Antetomaso, Susan Riordan, Mary Elizabeth Dedon; two nephews, John (Marianna) Malandruccolo, David Pyne as well as several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister C. Mildred Cefaratti.