ELBRIDGE — Phillip M. McCann, 47, of Elbridge/Skaneateles, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Phillip was born in Victorville, Calif., on June 4, 1972. He graduated from Cato-Meridian High School and Canisius College where he received a degree in finance and economics. Phillip continued his education at Le Moyne College where he received his MBA. He was previously employed at Key Bank, Agribusiness, and Farm Credit WNY. Most recently Phillip was the Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer at Lyons National Bank. He donated his time at The United Way of Wayne County as the Board Treasurer and was the Past Board President. He was also involved with the Oswego Valley ATV Club. Phillip had a passion for anything with an engine, classic cars, ATVs, tractors, and planes were a few of his favorites. He enjoyed NASCAR and DIRT races, reading, and skeet shooting. Phillip was an avid music lover, SU and Yankees fan, and enjoyed the outdoors. Above all he loved the time he spent with family, especially summer pool days.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife, Juli Porter McCann, whom he just celebrated 20 years of marriage with on Sept. 11; their black lab, Beau; his parents, Bruce and Janice Claycomb Leyburn; his brothers and their families, Dale (Stephanie) Leyburn and their children, Jackson and Mae, of Victor, Nathan (Megan) Leyburn and their son, Ethan and golden doodle, Cusey, of Maryland; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis and Anne Porter, of Cato; his grandmother-in-law, Gladys Sponable (the late, Robert Sponable); and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Phillip was predeceased by his grandparents, Leo and Gertrude Claycomb, and Lawrence and Ruth Leyburn; his uncles, Howard Mosher, Earl Leyburn, and Dick Claycomb; and his black lab Jeter.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Phillip’s love of animals by donating to The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021; flspcaofcny.org, or by adopting a shelter animal.
In keeping with Phil’s generous spirit, the gift of life was shared with many people in need through organ and tissue donation.
