Phillip R. Stanton
June 25, 2020
WATERLOO — Phillip R. Stanton, 74 of Keli Drive Waterloo, passed away Thursday June 25, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. Services and Interment will be at the convenience of his family.
Born in Auburn, the son of Clare and Jane Hall Stanton. Phillip retired from the Auburn Police Department in 1991 after 23 years of service. After retirement he spent time in Florida and eventually returned to the area.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, whom he married Aug. 30, 1982 and celebrated 37 years together this past August; two sons, Jeff of New Hope and Jay (Leigh Anne) Stanton of Clearwater, Florida; four grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Kennedy and Ryan; great grandson, Nathaniel Suarez; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Roger and Michelle Gottschall Homan. Predeceased by a sister, Susan Stanton and a brother, Tom Stanton.
The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, NY.
