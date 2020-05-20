AUBURN — Priscilla J. (Angelo) Johnston, 76, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Home after a valiant, yearlong battle with glioblastoma.
She was born in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edgar and Dorothy Clogg Angelo. She spent her first years in Pultneyville, before moving to Georgetown in 1954. Priscilla previously had been employed by Vantine Studios as a sales assistant and as a dental assistant for Dr. Vernon Gibson, both in Hamilton. Priscilla enjoyed baking, gardening, and antiquing. She also had a strong passion for the protection of our environment and animal welfare. She loved listening to music and attending numerous concerts with her daughter, her favorite being Pink Floyd or solo Roger Waters. Priscilla cherished the times spent with her family and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherri (Ed) Guzylak, of Auburn; brother, David Angelo, of Marietta; nephew, Corey (Emily) Angelo and their daughter, Madeline, of New Jersey; niece, Christine (Christopher) Caudwell and their daughter, Sophia, of London, England, and the father of Priscilla’s daughter, Arthur Johnston, of Eaton, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a sister-in-law, Madeline Angelo.
A graveside service was held May 19, 2020, in Fort Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Priscilla’s memory to any local animal shelter or SPCA.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
