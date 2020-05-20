Priscilla J. (Angelo) Johnston

She was born in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edgar and Dorothy Clogg Angelo. She spent her first years in Pultneyville, before moving to Georgetown in 1954. Priscilla previously had been employed by Vantine Studios as a sales assistant and as a dental assistant for Dr. Vernon Gibson, both in Hamilton. Priscilla enjoyed baking, gardening, and antiquing. She also had a strong passion for the protection of our environment and animal welfare. She loved listening to music and attending numerous concerts with her daughter, her favorite being Pink Floyd or solo Roger Waters. Priscilla cherished the times spent with her family and will be sadly missed.