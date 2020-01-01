KING FERRY — R. Dean Winspear, 78, of King Ferry, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Dean was born June 26, 1941 in Batavia, a son of the late Alice (Thater) Winspear Van Volkenburg, and Raymond W. Winspear. Dean was formerly employed as a construction superintendent with the Iron Workers Local #33, of Rochester, and after retirement had been self-employed in lawn care and snowplowing.
He was a past member of the Board of Education of Southern Cayuga Central School, and was presently serving as a board member for Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Dean enjoyed cutting wood, hunting, and skeet and trap shooting.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marion Arlene (Shaw) Winspear; his 10 children, Ester Taggert, Sandy Shuler, Laurie Massaro, Lynn Winspear Scott, Carol Reeves, Deb Cook, Richard Tracy, William Tracy, Matt Shaw, and Deanna Ceron; many grandchildren, including his special granddaughter, Breanne Poole; several great-grandchildren; and his three brothers, Earl, Clarence, and Robert Winspear.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. A graveside service will be held in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry, in the spring.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the King Ferry Fire Department, or to the Southern Cayuga Ambulance Service.
