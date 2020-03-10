Mr. Black was born in Montezuma on Feb. 10, 1925, to the late DeWayne and Florence Laraway Black. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943-1946, rising to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Ralph was always appreciated by his family, neighbors, and friends for his wise counsel and for lending a hand. He retired as the Superintendent of Public Works from the village of Weedsport and then served as Water System Operator for the Cayuga County Water Authority ultimately retiring in 2010. He also ran his own business, Ralph D. Black Service, where he sold, commissioned, and repaired pagers and two way radios. Ralph was proud of his business operating it well into his 80s. He truly enjoyed helping others. Above all, Ralph loved the time he spent with his family. He was always ready for an adventure, and cherished the time he spent traveling with his loved ones.