WEEDSPORT — Ralph D. Black, 95, of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Black was born in Montezuma on Feb. 10, 1925, to the late DeWayne and Florence Laraway Black. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943-1946, rising to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Ralph was always appreciated by his family, neighbors, and friends for his wise counsel and for lending a hand. He retired as the Superintendent of Public Works from the village of Weedsport and then served as Water System Operator for the Cayuga County Water Authority ultimately retiring in 2010. He also ran his own business, Ralph D. Black Service, where he sold, commissioned, and repaired pagers and two way radios. Ralph was proud of his business operating it well into his 80s. He truly enjoyed helping others. Above all, Ralph loved the time he spent with his family. He was always ready for an adventure, and cherished the time he spent traveling with his loved ones.
Ralph is survived by his children, Scott (Sue) Black, Kelly (John) Thompson, and Stacey (Joylene) Black; his grandchildren, Heather Patchell, Sarah Black, Samantha Black, Haley Black, Ryan Black, and Allyson Black; his sisters, Agnes (Edward) Turner and Barbara Black; his sisters-in-law, Ruth Black and Kay Ann Taylor. Ralph is also survived by his special companion, Mavis Walczyk.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by the love of his life, Virginia “Ginny” Black in 2007; and his eldest son, Steven Black.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.
Donations in Ralph’s name may be made to the American Legion, 8844 South Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166, where he was a member for 75 years.
