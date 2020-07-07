Ralph Viscardi
July 1, 2020
AUBURN — Ralph Viscardi, 87, a lifelong resident of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020.
Ralph was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War serving with the 74th Air Rescue Squadron MATS/Pacific. He served a full career as a New York State Trooper with over 25 years of service until his retirement in 1988.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 1324, the NYS Police PBA, and the Association of former NYS Troopers/Central NY Chapter.
Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family above all, especially Christmas Eve. He enjoyed travel, visiting his children and grandchildren in California, Washington DC, and New Jersey. Ralph always had a great sense of humor-right up to his final days. He was an avid New York Yankees, New York Giants and Syracuse University Basketball Fan. Ralph loved his wife Toni's cooking, especially sauce and pasta on Sundays.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Carrie Viscardi, sister Virginia, brothers-in-law, Ted "Squirt" Wawro and John "Dutch" Bergan, sisters-in-law Adelaide Viscardi and Lucy Netti Barry.
He is survived by the love of his life for over 63 years, Antoinette "Toni" Netti Viscardi; his four children, Karen (Larry) Duckett, of Skaneateles, Lauren (Christopher) Stacklin, of Foothill Ranch, CA, Michael (Kathy), of Hazlet, NJ and John (Stephanie), of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, John (Jacquelynn) and Brian (Emily) Duckett, Joseph and Katie Viscardi and great-grandchildren, Jolene, Isabelle, and Abigail Duckett; a brother, Dominick, of Ocala, Fla.; sister-in-law Angela Bergan, of Auburn and brother-in-law Donald Barry, of Saratoga, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Matthew House for the exceptional care and compassion given to their dad during his stay there. They certainly exemplify the signs we see that "Heroes live here."
Also a special thanks to family caregivers Jeanne Titcomb and Sue Middleton.
Calling hours were 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Pettigrass Funeral Home 196 Genesee Street Auburn, NY. Funeral Services were Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, followed by a burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Social distancing will be maintained and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Matthew House 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021 or online at www.matthewhouse.org. or St. Judes Children's Hospital Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
