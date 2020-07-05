× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ralph Viscardi, 87, a lifelong resident of Auburn, N.Y. passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020.

Ralph was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War serving with the 74th Air Rescue Squadron MATS/Pacific. He served a full career as a New York State Trooper with over 25 years of service until his retirement in 1988.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 1324, the NYS Police PBA, and the Association of former NYS Troopers/Central NY Chapter.

Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family above all, especially Christmas Eve. He enjoyed travel, visiting his children and grandchildren in California, Washington DC, and New Jersey. Ralph always had a great sense of humor-right up to his final days. He was an avid New York Yankees, New York Giants and Syracuse University Basketball Fan. Ralph loved his wife Toni’s cooking, especially sauce and pasta on Sundays.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Carrie Viscardi; sister Virginia; brothers in law Ted “Squirt” Wawro and John “Dutch” Bergan, sisters in law Adelaide Viscardi and Lucy Netti Barry.