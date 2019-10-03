Randall G. Eldred

Kind, gentle, wise soul
SKANEATELES — Randall “Randy” Eldred, 61, of Skaneateles, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
He was a kindhearted person who lived a life of integrity, humility, empathy, generosity, and compassion. Randy exemplified the goodness in humanity. He was a humble man who worked hard all his life and above all else, cherished his family. Randy leaves deep footprints in our hearts.
Randy was born in Callicoon, N.Y. on May 3, 1958 to Lloyd and Muriel Eldred. In 1966, his father bought some prime farm land in Central New York and moved his family to Owasco when he was in third grade. During this time, his parents founded and developed the business: Eldred Hay, Grain and Seed LLC. In 1976 Randy graduated from Skaneateles High School and attended Morrisville Technology College. After graduating, his family worked together to build and develop the family business into a successful farm. Randy’s forte was the “go to problem solver.” He had an uncanny ability to generate unique and innovative solutions to the countless challenges of the farm. Many local farmers frequently called Randy for his advice and expertise.
We will also remember Randy as being a truly kind and gentle soul. He would lend a hand to anyone in need. Randy also had a great sense of humor and would put a smile on your face. He was a second father and true friend to countless people.
Randy enjoyed many hobbies. He and his wife, Lisa, built their home together and also refurbished several properties. They developed the Eldred Pond into a beautiful, serene sanctuary. He had a sincere love of the land. Randy loved raising beef cows and pigs for family and friends. He enjoyed growing potatoes, sweet corn, and vegetables and often donated the surplus to local food pantries. Randy’s greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family. He loved spending quality time working side by side with his boys, Peter, Weston, and Kevin.
Randy is survived by his loving family: his mother, Muriel Eldred; his wife and high school sweetheart, Ellisa, of 39 years; his cherished sons, Peter and Kevin; his beloved brother, Doug (Linda); his aunt, Linda Metzger (Jim); his uncle, Bob Eldred (Judy); his sister-in-law, Linda Pokrajac; his brother-in-law, Peter Wuerslin; many cousins, several nieces and nephews; and his childhood best friend, Randy Green.
Randy was preceded in death by his beloved son, Weston, and his father, Lloyd Eldred.
A memorial celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the Owasco Reformed Church, Main Street, Owasco. Burial will be private at the Eldred Pond. Friends are invited to the Dutch Hollow Country Club after the service.
Randy cared and loved deeply. His love will continue to be felt by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Randy’s memory to Weston D. Eldred Scholarship fund at CCC Foundation, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Eldred as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
