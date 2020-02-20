CATO — Randall “Randy” E. Frech, 69, of Cato, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He was born in Indiana, Pa., son of the late Eugene Frech, and Ruth Dick Frech. He graduated from Syracuse University and was employed as an adjunct professor at Onondaga Community College. He also taught at Cazenovia College. He enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening, and dog shows.
He is survived by his husband, Timothy Andrews; brothers, Dick (Brenda) Frech, of Florida, Kerry (Martha) Frech, of Pennsylvania, and Robert Frech, of Syracuse; sisters-in-law, Gale Yamaguchi, Donna (Andy) Cyphers Anderson, and Susan (Chuck) Dennis; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.
For those wishing to make contributions in Randy’s name, they may do so to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.
