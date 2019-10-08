AUBURN — Ranee M. DeCann, 43, of Syracuse and Auburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Auburn, the daughter of Carol Shutter and the late John Humennyj. Ranee was an Auburn High School graduate, class of 1994. She continued her studies at Cayuga Community College and Argosy University. She previously had been employed for several years at Downtown Deli in Auburn. She was a very dedicated mother and homemaker. Ranee was active for several years in the R.O.T.C. program, was a lover of cats, and enjoyed to camp and fish with her family.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Liam and Aiden; their father, John; her mother, Carol Shutter; aunt, Lynnette Peters; a sister, Kristin (James) Horton; several nieces, nephews, and two special friends, Greg Wilt and Leslie Kowalsky, who was like a sister to Ranee.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. this Thursday evening at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, with a service to immediately follow with the Rev. Jeff O’Brien at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Ranee DeCann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.