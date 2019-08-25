MORAVIA — Raymond Earl Wilkinson Sr., 70, of Moravia, N.Y., and Weatherford, Okla., passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 14, 2019.
Ray was born March 10, 1949 in Auburn, the son of the late Clarence and Gladys Abbott Wilkinson. Ray grew up in Moravia. He lived in California for some time but lived most of his life in Moravia, before he moved to Oklahoma recently to be close to his son, Ray Jr.
He was a devoted loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, and friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alberta Stone Wilkinson, of Moravia, N.Y., and Weatherford, Okla.; his sons, Tom (Renee) Wilkinson, of Trumansburg, N.Y., and Ray (Jessica) Wilkinson Jr., of Weatherford, Okla.; his daughter, Renee (Stephen) Mills, of Skaneateles, N.Y.; grandkids he loved dearly, Christina (Chaz), Lania, Vona, Nate, Sammy, Ray III, Leo, Alex, and Sydney; great-grandson, Cooper; three brothers, Gerald (Cindy), Clarence “Butch” (Char), all of Moravia, and Robert (Pru), of Locke; four sisters, Betty Chapman, Caroline Richards, Jeanette Farr, all of Moravia, and Melody (Bob) Becker, of Borodino; several nieces, nephews, and uncles; and his special aunt, Lucy.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Marge Cornell and Joyce Swearingen; brothers, Eugene and Richard Wilkinson.
Ray was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969. He worked hard his whole life as a heavy equipment operator and loved his job. Ray was a car enthusiast and enjoyed admiring old muscle cars at the local car shows. Ray especially had a passion and love for his GTOs. He enjoyed entertaining his family through singing and playing guitar for them. He played in a band - Ray and the Country Ramblers back in the early days. He will be missed immensely.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with funeral services from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Raymond Wilkinson Jr. will be officiating the funeral services. A celebration of life with full military honors will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Moravia VFW, Grove Street Extension, Moravia.
