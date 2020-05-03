Raymond J. Phillips

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Raymond W. and Gail Smith Phillips. Ray lived most of his childhood in the Montezuma and Port Byron areas. He previously worked for several years at Doody Farms and was head of maintenance at Septer Foundry in Seneca Falls. Ray enjoyed scrapping metal and was an avid outdoorsman, who especially liked to hunt and fish. He was a former member of the Cayuga County Falcon’s Sportsman Club and an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan. Ray cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.