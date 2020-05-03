AUBURN — Raymond J. Phillips, 55, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Raymond W. and Gail Smith Phillips. Ray lived most of his childhood in the Montezuma and Port Byron areas. He previously worked for several years at Doody Farms and was head of maintenance at Septer Foundry in Seneca Falls. Ray enjoyed scrapping metal and was an avid outdoorsman, who especially liked to hunt and fish. He was a former member of the Cayuga County Falcon’s Sportsman Club and an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan. Ray cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.
He is survived by his loving children, Raymond J. (Ashley Garrigan) Phillips Jr., of Auburn, Susan Phillips, of Auburn, and Colby Phillips, of Port Byron; two grandchildren, Jeremiah and Gracie Phillips; a brother, Roger Phillips, of Port Byron; three sisters, Norma (David) White, of Whitney Point, Loretta Davis, of North Carolina, and Anne Miller, of Upper Lyle; several close nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved canine friend, Max.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by twin granddaughters, Olivia and Alexis.
A private viewing was previously held. A memorial celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a future date and time that will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations in his memory to the SUNY Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
