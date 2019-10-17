AUBURN — Raymond J. Riley, 87, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at The Veterans Medical Center in Syracuse.
He was born in Auburn, the son of the late George and Mildred Close Riley and had been a life resident. Ray was a veteran of three branches of service during his 17 year career in the military. He served honorably in the Army, Air Force, and Navy during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Ray was a former member of the V.F.W, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the American War Dogs. Ray previously did construction and worked on the railroad for Conrail for several years. He was one of the original cooks at Hunter’s Diner. Ray was an avid gardener and especially was proud of his ivy plant which was more than 50 years old.
He is survived by his children, Raymond (Rhonda) Riley Jr., Michael (Gabriella) Riley, and Amba Hyde; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Frank) Greenwell; two brothers, Robert (Karen) Riley, and George (Ann) Riley; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins; beloved canine friend, Pricilla, and feline companions “the terror twins,” Binks and Oliver.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shelia (Heath) Riley, in 2017; three sisters, Fran, Marion, and Doris; stepbrother, Jack; as well as other relatives.
Friends are invited to join the family at 11 a.m. this Saturday in Lakeview Cemetery in Cayuga for a graveside service.
Contributions may be made in Ray’s memory to the American War Dogs, c/o Monument Fund, 3 Baker Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
