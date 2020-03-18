AUBURN — Raymond R. Brown, 74, of Auburn, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, resulting from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Owego, N.Y., the son of the late Larry and Helen Floyd Brown. Ray worked for more than 39 years at Sam Dell Dealerships and more recently retiring from Two Plus Four Management in East Syracuse. Ray was an avid outdoorsman, and especially loved to fish, which led him to starting his own fishing charter business on Oneida Lake, which lasted more than 25 years. Ray was an avid Syracuse University basketball and New York Yankees baseball fan. He also enjoying traveling with his wife to various places, like Toronto and Niagara Falls. Ray and Karen had a collaborative and caring relationship. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Ray loved going out to dinner at local restaurants and listening to various styles of music.
One of Ray’s more prouder moments was recently when he became a Catholic and a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and was an expert in just about any electronic device. He could be called the “IT” or “Geek Squad” guru.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Karen LoPiccolo Brown, of Auburn; a son, Daniel (Joyce) Brown, of Poughkeepsie; stepson, Jason DeChick; two grandchildren, D.J. and Samantha; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn (John) Pitcher, of Texas, and Sharon Brown, of Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Amy (Ed) Fuller, Julie (Todd) Blatnick, and Tina (Joe) Capeder; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends, Dominick Maio, Jim Driscoll, and Sue Kimmel.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a son, Michael Brown; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Joan LoPiccolo.
A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. this Friday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Clark Street, Auburn, with his Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Please check our website www.pettigrassfuneralhome.com for any changes that may occur due to the COVID-19 Virus.
