Raymond R. Brown

He was born in Owego, N.Y., the son of the late Larry and Helen Floyd Brown. Ray worked for more than 39 years at Sam Dell Dealerships and more recently retiring from Two Plus Four Management in East Syracuse. Ray was an avid outdoorsman, and especially loved to fish, which led him to starting his own fishing charter business on Oneida Lake, which lasted more than 25 years. Ray was an avid Syracuse University basketball and New York Yankees baseball fan. He also enjoying traveling with his wife to various places, like Toronto and Niagara Falls. Ray and Karen had a collaborative and caring relationship. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Ray loved going out to dinner at local restaurants and listening to various styles of music.