RED CREEK — Rhonda Turner, 60, of Red Creek, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Mrs. Turner was born in Auburn to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Everetts Martin. Rhonda was a smart, funny woman that enjoyed being with animals and working on the farm she shared with her late husband, Steve. She will be greatly missed.

Rhonda is survived by her brother, Kenneth Martin; sister, Linda Lacomb; grandson, Eli Martin; stepdaughters, Christine Turner-Smith, and Erin Turner; a brother-in-law, Joe VanHorn; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rhonda was predeceased by her sister, Sandy VanHorn; brother-in-law, Robert LaComb, and sister-in-law, Sheila Martin.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

