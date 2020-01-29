Richard C. Austin
Richard C. Austin

AUBURN — Richard C. Austin, 63, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Upstate Hospital.

Richard’s passion was truck driving across the country, traveling to new places, and enjoying a relaxing day of fishing and camping.

He is survived by sons, Richard Austin Jr. and Jonathan Austin; daughters, Sandra Austin, and Ann Green and her husband, William; parents, Donald and Jean Austin; several brothers and sisters; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.

