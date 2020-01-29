AUBURN — Richard C. Austin, 63, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Upstate Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard’s passion was truck driving across the country, traveling to new places, and enjoying a relaxing day of fishing and camping.
He is survived by sons, Richard Austin Jr. and Jonathan Austin; daughters, Sandra Austin, and Ann Green and her husband, William; parents, Donald and Jean Austin; several brothers and sisters; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Austin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.