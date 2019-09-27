AUBURN — Richard David Welch, 85, of Bluefield Manor, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.
Richard was born in Auburn on April 8, 1934, to the late William and Mabel O’Hora Welch. He was raised on Augustus Street by his mother and special aunt, Loretta O’Hora. Richard was a graduate of Holy Family High School and was a member of their gridiron football team. He then went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Navy. After 26 years, Richard retired from Auburn Correctional Facility as a corrections officer and was fortunate enough to have a second career as a certified addiction counselor at CHAD. Richard was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. He was an avid golfer and for more than 40 years was a member of Highland Golf and Country Club, where he served as a past president. He was also affiliated with the Knights of Columbus, Utopia Club, and the SK Post. Dick enjoyed spending many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. with his wife, Pat.
You could always find Richard with a book in his hand; he loved to read and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Notre Dame. Above all, Richard cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Stapleton Welch; his children, Mary Ellen (Tom) Corcoran, of Marcellus, David Richard Welch, of Auburn, Kathy (Robert) Vigue, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Anne LoBello, of Baldwinsville; his eight grandchildren, Brian, Erin, and Matthew Corcoran, Alex and Lauren Vigue, Maggie, Emily, and Jacob LoBello; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Liz and Jerry Secaur.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Bob Welch and his wife, Marlene; and his brother-in-law-and sister-in-law, Bob and Peggy Kelly.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Bluefield Manor, Finger Lakes Center for Living, and special caregiver, Kathy Russell for supporting Richard as he challenged life to the fullest up until the afternoon when he unexpectedly died.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 85 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
