AUBURN — Richard (Dick) Boni, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020.

Dick was born on Dec. 17, 1926 to Gasper and Rose Boni. He served in the Army Air Corps and after the war married Kitty Cregg in 1947. After selling jewelry for 15 years at Silverman’s, he became a State Farm Insurance agent in 1962. In 1986, Dick was recognized as the top agent in the Northeast Region and later became a lifetime member of the President’s Club, an exclusive group of top State Farm agents nationwide.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, water-skiing, snow skiing, golf, skeet shooting, and scuba diving. He achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot and flew all over the country with his friends and family. Dick lived his life to the fullest and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Laura Lesch, Kathleen (Kee) Murphy, and Leighanne Boni; his son, Richard (Sammie); six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Kitty Boni; his sister, Margaret Ferlenda, and brother, Sam Boni.