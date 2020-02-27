AUBURN — Richard (Dick) Boni, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020.
Dick was born on Dec. 17, 1926 to Gasper and Rose Boni. He served in the Army Air Corps and after the war married Kitty Cregg in 1947. After selling jewelry for 15 years at Silverman’s, he became a State Farm Insurance agent in 1962. In 1986, Dick was recognized as the top agent in the Northeast Region and later became a lifetime member of the President’s Club, an exclusive group of top State Farm agents nationwide.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, water-skiing, snow skiing, golf, skeet shooting, and scuba diving. He achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot and flew all over the country with his friends and family. Dick lived his life to the fullest and will be sadly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his daughters, Laura Lesch, Kathleen (Kee) Murphy, and Leighanne Boni; his son, Richard (Sammie); six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Kitty Boni; his sister, Margaret Ferlenda, and brother, Sam Boni.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Sacred Heart Church. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
Contributions may be made in memory of Dick to the E. John Gavras Center, 182 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.