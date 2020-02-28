Richard (Dick) Boni
AUBURN — Richard (Dick) Boni, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020.

Dick was born on Dec. 17, 1926 to Gasper and Rose Boni. He served in the Army Air Corps and after the war married Kitty Cregg in 1947. After selling jewelry for 15 years at Silverman’s, he became a State Farm Insurance agent in 1962. In 1986, Dick was recognized as the top agent in the Northeast Region and later became a life time member of the President’s Club, an exclusive group of top State Farm agents nationwide.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, waterskiing, snow skiing, golf, skeet shooting, and scuba diving. He achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot and flew all over the country with his friends and family. Dick lived his life to the fullest and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Laura Lesch, Kathleen (Kee) Murphy, and Leighanne Boni; his son, Richard (Sammie); six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Kitty Boni; his sister, Margaret Ferlenda, and brother, Sam Boni.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Sacred Heart Church. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Friday, Feb. 28, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Dick to the E. John Gavras Center, 182 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Boni as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

