AUBURN — Richard E. Hoag was born on Sept. 9, 1966, at Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn, N.Y. He passed away peacefully at the Northwoods Nursing and Rehab in Moravia on Jan. 28, 2020.
Richard had many interests. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and watching his favorite football team the New England Patriots and wrestling on TV. He also enjoyed golfing and baseball. As a younger man he enjoyed roller skating at Reva Roller Dome in Auburn.
He had a big heart and he liked being able to help out family and friends anyway he could and spending time with them. He volunteered at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and especially at the holiday time.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth A. Ottenschot, of Sumter, S.C.; stepmother, Karen Hoag, of Auburn; two brothers, Timothy S. Hoag, of Auburn and his son, Scott, and Robert B. Hoag and his girlfriend, Michelle Stoneburg, of Auburn; sister, Lisa M. Newman and her husband, Matthew and their children, Lauren, Olivia, and Luke Newman, of Sumter, S.C.
He was predeceased by his father, John W. Hoag; paternal grandparents, Evelyn and Fred (Bucky) Andrews; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Clara Smith, and aunt, Lucy Portello.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a service to follow at 4 p.m.
Contributions may be made to the Northwoods Rehab and Nursing Center, 7 Keeler St., Moravia, NY 13118, in memory of Richard C. Hoag; where he received excellent care, compassion, and kindness by everyone that worked there. They really have a heart and made Richie feel at home.
