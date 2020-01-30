AUBURN — Richard E. Hoag was born on Sept. 9, 1966, at Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn, N.Y. He passed away peacefully at the Northwoods Nursing and Rehab in Moravia on Jan. 28, 2020.

Richard had many interests. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and watching his favorite football team the New England Patriots and wrestling on TV. He also enjoyed golfing and baseball. As a younger man he enjoyed roller skating at Reva Roller Dome in Auburn.

He had a big heart and he liked being able to help out family and friends anyway he could and spending time with them. He volunteered at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and especially at the holiday time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his mother, Ruth A. Ottenschot, of Sumter, S.C.; stepmother, Karen Hoag, of Auburn; two brothers, Timothy S. Hoag, of Auburn and his son, Scott, and Robert B. Hoag and his girlfriend, Michelle Stoneburg, of Auburn; sister, Lisa M. Newman and her husband, Matthew and their children, Lauren, Olivia, and Luke Newman, of Sumter, S.C.

He was predeceased by his father, John W. Hoag; paternal grandparents, Evelyn and Fred (Bucky) Andrews; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Clara Smith, and aunt, Lucy Portello.